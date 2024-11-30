OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $55.46 Average PT from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.46.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get OneMain alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OMF stock opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. OneMain has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock worth $2,107,084 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 11.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in OneMain by 35.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.