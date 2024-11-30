Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

