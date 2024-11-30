Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Outperform” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$7.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.04.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$6.78 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

