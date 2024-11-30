Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 160,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,148,795 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

