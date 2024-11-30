Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

