Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.82.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
