Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of PKOH opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

