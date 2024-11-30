Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of PKOH opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.16. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.50.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
