PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
PC Connection Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CNXN stock opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.