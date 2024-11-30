PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. PG&E has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in PG&E by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in PG&E by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

