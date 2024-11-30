Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys £1,460.04 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.04 ($1,859.69).

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Katherine Roe acquired 6,403 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,472.69 ($1,875.80).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -726.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.36 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pharos Energy

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.