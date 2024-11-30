Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). Approximately 637,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Pineapple Power Company Profile
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pineapple Power
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.