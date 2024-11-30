Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

