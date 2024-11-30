Pinstripes’ (PNST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PNST. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pinstripes from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Pinstripes Price Performance

Shares of PNST opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinstripes will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinstripes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Featured Stories

