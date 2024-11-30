Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plexus by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Plexus news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,870.10. This represents a 22.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,223.37. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

