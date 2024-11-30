Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Plexus worth $57,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after buying an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 1.3 %

PLXS opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,869.50. The trade was a 34.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,284.26. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.