Polaris (NYSE:PII) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of PII opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

