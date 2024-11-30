Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75.
Power REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.