Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

