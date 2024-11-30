Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$126.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$126.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
