Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) vs. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Financial Review

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 7.03% 4.96% 0.41% Preferred Bank 26.20% 19.01% 2.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Preferred Bank”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $79.21 million 1.76 $10.06 million $1.08 16.11 Preferred Bank $485.10 million 2.81 $150.04 million $9.98 9.45

Risk and Volatility

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Preferred Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00 Preferred Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.41%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $99.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Preferred Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Bank is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides cash management services; and internet, mobile, and tablet banking services. The company operates through full-service branch offices in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco; Flushing, New York; Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas; and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.