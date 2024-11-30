ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ProPetro by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

