ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.67 and traded as low as $13.68. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 35,394 shares.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.21% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

