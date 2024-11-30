PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Enters Agreement to Sell Rare Pediatric Priority Review Voucher for $150 MillionOn November 26, 2024, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of a m

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PTC Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
