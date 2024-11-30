Q1 Earnings Estimate for EQT Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

NYSE:EQT opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EQT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EQT by 35.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,677,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after purchasing an additional 437,602 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 184.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 34,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

