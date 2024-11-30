Q1 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Shares of DTE opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $131.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,066,000 after acquiring an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

