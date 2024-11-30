Q1 EPS Estimate for Winnebago Industries Lowered by Analyst

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after acquiring an additional 463,257 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

