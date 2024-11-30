Q1 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries Increased by Analyst

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THO stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

