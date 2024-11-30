Q1 EPS Estimates for THOR Industries Increased by Analyst

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS.
THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
THOR Industries Price Performance
THO stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
THOR Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
