Q2 EPS Estimates for Copart Boosted by Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

CPRT opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.