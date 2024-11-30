Q2 EPS Estimates for Copart Boosted by Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

CPRT opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Copart has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

