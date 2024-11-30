Q2 EPS Estimates for Empire Cut by National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Empire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

