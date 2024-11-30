Q3 EPS Estimates for Canadian Solar Cut by Zacks Research

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $821.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 31.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 886,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 337.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

