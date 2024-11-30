Q3 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Cut by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.