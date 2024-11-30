Q3 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

M has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Macy’s Stock Up 1.9 %

M stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 107.81%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

