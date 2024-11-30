Q4 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Issued By Zacks Research

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $429.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $371.81. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $308.59 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 433,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,819,679,000 after buying an additional 205,954 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after acquiring an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.