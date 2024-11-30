Q4 EPS Forecast for Burlington Stores Increased by Analyst

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $282.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Burlington Stores by 928.6% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.