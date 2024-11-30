Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Qualys worth $58,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 208.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $153.60 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

