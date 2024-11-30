Quest Partners LLC Acquires 4,453 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $983.38 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

