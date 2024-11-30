Quest Partners LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 64.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson increased their price target on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares in the company, valued at $522,880,698.70. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $567,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,833,604. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,468 shares of company stock worth $18,656,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

