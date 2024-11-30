Quest Partners LLC Invests $101,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at about $19,326,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 48.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 909,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 220,715 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $2,214,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,183.12. This represents a 72.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

