Quest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

