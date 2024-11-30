Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $74.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Rambus by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

