Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RANI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited sold 3,829,360 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $10,147,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,302,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,000,814.10. The trade was a 31.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 81,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135,148 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

