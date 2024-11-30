Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 717,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,923.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,161,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 2,054,715 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

