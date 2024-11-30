RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

RMAX opened at $13.17 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,931.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,178,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,831,318.40. This represents a 0.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 248.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

