RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

