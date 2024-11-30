RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
