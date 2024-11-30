Redburn Partners Has Lowered Expectations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Redburn Partners from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

AMGN opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen has a 12 month low of $257.80 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 6.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,156,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.