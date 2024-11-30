Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PLAY Q3 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of PLAY opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

