Reviewing BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and Amesite”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYND Cannasoft Enterprises $1.02 million 5.14 -$13.70 million N/A N/A Amesite $170,000.00 39.88 -$4.40 million ($1.72) -1.41

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYND Cannasoft Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Amesite -3,878.07% -137.00% -118.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

(Get Free Report)

Femto Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities. Femto Technologies Inc. is based in Kiryat Motzkin, Israel.

About Amesite

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.