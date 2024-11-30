Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $26.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVLV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. This trade represents a 49.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 91,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $2,814,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $93,818.88. This represents a 96.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,817 shares of company stock worth $17,870,621. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

