Richard Parris Purchases 200,000 Shares of Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,474.46).

Richard Parris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Richard Parris acquired 50,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,368.62).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

LON:SNT opened at GBX 11.75 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -391.67 and a beta of 0.50.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

