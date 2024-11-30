Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,383,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,671 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,835,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,918,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 37.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,567,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,496,000 after acquiring an additional 978,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.