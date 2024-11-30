RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.70.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. State Street Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

