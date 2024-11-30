Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

