Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given a C$6.25 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Rogers Sugar Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$780.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.
About Rogers Sugar
